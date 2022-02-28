ScS Group (LON:SCS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $185.00

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.52), with a volume of 51796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75. The firm has a market cap of £70.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.66.

In other news, insider Steve Carson bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £156,750 ($213,178.29).

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

