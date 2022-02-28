Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. North Mountain Merger accounts for approximately 4.1% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of North Mountain Merger worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of North Mountain Merger by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the third quarter worth about $77,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in North Mountain Merger by 29.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth about $349,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

NMMC opened at $9.85 on Monday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.