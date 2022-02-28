Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $44.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

