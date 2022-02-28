SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

SEAS stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.