Secret Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.11 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $5.58 or 0.00012825 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $910.43 million and approximately $30.11 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00233842 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003676 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000090 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

