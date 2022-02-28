Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.34% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $26,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

