Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $25,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $312.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

TGT traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.07. The stock had a trading volume of 232,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.