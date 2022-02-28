Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

DIS stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.82. 278,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,092,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $269.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

