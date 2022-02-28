Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Brian Szymanski Sells 3,000 Shares

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $24,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. 361,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

