Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.145 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Sempra Energy has increased its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

SRE stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day moving average of $130.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $145.70.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

