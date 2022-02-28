Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.13

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.13 and last traded at $144.91, with a volume of 23685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.44.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.
In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 975.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3,070.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after buying an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
