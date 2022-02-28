Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.13

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.13 and last traded at $144.91, with a volume of 23685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 975.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3,070.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after buying an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

