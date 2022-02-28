Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

