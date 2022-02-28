Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.26 million and $4.85 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015076 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004030 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001166 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

