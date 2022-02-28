SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE S traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,362. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,560 shares of company stock worth $21,825,629. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

