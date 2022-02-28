Sentivate Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Sentivate has a market cap of $28.16 million and approximately $144,347.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

