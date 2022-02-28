Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 111.50 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 304418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.43).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

The stock has a market cap of £644.25 million and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.97.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

