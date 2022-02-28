Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

MCRB traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. 47,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,163. The stock has a market cap of $735.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 3.37. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

