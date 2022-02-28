Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of Service Properties Trust worth $27,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.