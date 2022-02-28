Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.63. 1,600,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
