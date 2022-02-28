Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.63. 1,600,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 3,442.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 185,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 241.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.