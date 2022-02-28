Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:SHEL traded down GBX 35.80 ($0.48) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,964.70 ($26.36). The stock had a trading volume of 25,875,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.91). The firm has a market cap of £150.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,200,660.15).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.