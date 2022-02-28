Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Shiseido in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. Shiseido has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

