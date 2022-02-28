Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.34 and the lowest is $0.21. Shopify reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $23.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $28.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded up $12.05 on Monday, reaching $689.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,020.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.11. Shopify has a twelve month low of $585.03 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

