Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Shopify worth $248,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $676.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.03 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,020.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

