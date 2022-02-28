Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.76

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

