SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $22.06. 543,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.49. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SI-BONE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

