SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $22.06. 543,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.49. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04.
In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.
SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.