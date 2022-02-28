Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIA. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.77.

Shares of TSE SIA traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.40. The company had a trading volume of 95,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,498. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$13.21 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 49.94.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

