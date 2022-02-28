Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 238,561 shares.The stock last traded at $18.47 and had previously closed at $18.45.
Several analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $714.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.10.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
