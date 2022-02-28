Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.23% of Signet Jewelers worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after buying an additional 40,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,093,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,133,000 after buying an additional 377,303 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,569,000 after buying an additional 133,716 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock worth $4,001,198 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

