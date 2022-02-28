SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Trading Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (CVE:SIL)
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
