SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Trading Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$996,630. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,552,925. Insiders sold a total of 58,900 shares of company stock valued at $643,002 over the last three months.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (CVE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.