Six Flags Entertainment Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 16,312 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $592,941.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 356,812 shares of company stock worth $13,474,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.