Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

NYSE SIX opened at $44.97 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 356,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,474,191. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. H Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,753,000 after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $81,453,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

