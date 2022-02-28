SIX Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One SIX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIX has a market capitalization of $45.61 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIX has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.12 or 0.06729534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.62 or 0.99810101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002831 BTC.

SIX Coin Profile

SIX’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

