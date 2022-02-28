Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($193.18) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €161.45 ($183.47).
Shares of ETR SIX2 traded up €8.40 ($9.55) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €144.50 ($164.20). The stock had a trading volume of 37,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €152.15 and a 200-day moving average of €141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23. Sixt has a 12-month low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($193.52).
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
