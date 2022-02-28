Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,603 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Skillz worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter worth about $56,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter worth about $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

