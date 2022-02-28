Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Shares Up 0.1%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 6,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Slate Grocery REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.