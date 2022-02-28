Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

SOT.UN stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$5.03. 219,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,440. The stock has a market cap of C$403.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.14. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.48.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

