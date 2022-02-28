SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Stock Price Up 22%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) rose 22% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25. Approximately 461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

