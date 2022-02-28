SmartCash Market Capitalization Hits $2.13 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $177,529.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

