SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. SmileDirectClub updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,573,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,108. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $850.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 122,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 168,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

