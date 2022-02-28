Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,048.73

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,048.73 ($27.49) and last traded at GBX 1,529 ($20.52), with a volume of 1069478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,528.50 ($20.51).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMIN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.76).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,563.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,487.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The company has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.21) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,779.66).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

