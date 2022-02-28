SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Tops $590,430.74

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $590,430.74 and $97,062.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.20 or 0.06768058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,666.17 or 0.99921765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

