Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 270,727 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $18.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOHU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $721.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

