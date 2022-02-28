Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 270,727 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $18.03.
Several analysts have issued reports on SOHU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $721.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88.
About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
