SOMESING Trading 3% Higher This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $114.45 million and $14.42 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

