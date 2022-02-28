Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,763 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

