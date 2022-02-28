Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,593 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,862 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

