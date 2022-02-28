SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 7,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Get SpareBank 1 Helgeland alerts:

About SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF)

SpareBank 1 Helgeland provides various financial products and services to retail customers, small and medium enterprises, municipal authorities, and institutions in Norway. The company operates in two segments, Retail Market and Corporate Market. It offers savings, investment, and insurance products, as well as leasing and mortgage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Helgeland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Helgeland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.