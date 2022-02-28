SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Trading Down 1.9%

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 7,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.

Get SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge alerts:

About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides financial products and services to personal customers, companies, and organizations in Northern Norway. The company offers various savings, lending, and insurance products, as well as payment services. Its activities also include hedging instruments and trading in interest rate and currency instruments; hedging instruments in the commodity derivatives market; sale of Norwegian bonds and certificates, as well as bond market issues; purchase and sale of equities and fund units; and provision of corporate finance and investment banking services, as well as trading and investment advice services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.