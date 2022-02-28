Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Down 15.5%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) fell 15.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.25. 89,903 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 78,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Spark Power Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.23.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.