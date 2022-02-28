SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 2.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock opened at $76.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.