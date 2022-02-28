SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Down 0.5%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.03 and last traded at $106.22. Approximately 7,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

